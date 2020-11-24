Punjab Police file revision plea seeking open-ended arrest warrant against gangster in 2014 weapon smuggling case

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 02:25 IST

The Punjab Police’s organised crime control unit (OCCU) has filed a revision petition seeking open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against gangster Ranjit Singh Dupla, the main accused in the 2014 inter-state illegal foreign-made weapons smuggling case.

An open-ended non-bailable warrant, which does not have a time limit for execution, would help the OCCU get red-corner notice (RCN) issued by Interpol against Dupla who is believed to be in the United States.

On October 29, the court of judicial magistrate Suresh Kumar had dismissed the OCCU’s plea demanding open-ended non-bailable arrest warrants against Dupla.

Now, the OCCU has filed a review petition in the court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi who has summoned the lower court records on the next hearing on December 1.

Dupla had fled the country soon after he got bail in the case. He was facing more than 18 criminal cases, including kidnapping, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, and contract killing. He was a declared proclaimed offender by a Faridkot court in December 2017.

The red corner notices are issued by the Interpol on the request of a member country to prohibit the movement and subsequent hand over an accused from across the globe.

In October 2014, a case was registered against Dupla and others for illegal trafficking of foreign-made weapons and indulging in supply of weapons to gangsters and civilians by forging sale bills. Three accused were arrested on October 21, 2014, which led to the recovery of weapons from different individuals, including some gun house owners. In 2015, the police filed two chargesheets in the court against eight accused, including Dupla, and charges were framed against them in that year only.

In August this year, the OCCU arrested Satish Kumar, gun house owner and Moga-based car dealer Pankaj Bansal for buying illegal weapons and forging sales bills. The unit had also named Ferozepur’s Bhupinder Singh, New Delhi-based Amit Goyal and Rohit Chhabra of Kotkapura as accused in the FIR. It added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the FIR later. On October 20, the OCCU filed a chargesheet against Bansal and Satish.

In 2015, the police had given a clean chit to six persons, including Satish and Bansal, claiming that Dupla and others passed the weapons as genuine in connivance with the arms dealers and the buyers did not know the genuineness of the weapons. Now, the OCCU claims they purchased the illegal weapons using forged documents knowingly.