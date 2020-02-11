e-paper
Punjab Police raid gun house in Abohar to check supply of weapons to gangsters

After networking with anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the accused bought illegal arms and supplied them to gangsters in Punjab

Feb 11, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A police team on Tuesday raided a gun house in Abohar to scrutinise records and verify arms after booking its owner for supplying weapons to gangsters and anti-social elements.

The police team from Fazilka along with the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police raided Durga Gun House around 8am, a day after its owner Harish Kumar was booked along with six others.

“Harish was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of arms and also made fake entries of purchased and sold arms,” a police official said.

“After networking with anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the accused bought illegal arms and supplied them to gangsters in Punjab,” the official said.

Besides Harish, a case was registered against Sanjeev Kumar, alias Timmi, the owner of Rahul Gun House in Abohar, and four unidentified persons under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni confirmed the raid and said investigation was on.

