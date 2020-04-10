Punjab prepones school summer vacations; now from Apr 11-May 10

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:52 IST

Punjab cabinet has preponed summer vacations of both government and private schools, now to be taken from April 11 to May 10 to minimise the disruption of studies caused due to lockdown and curfew in the state. School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said private schools were free to extend the vacations, as per their requirement.

Singla added students of Classes 5 and 8 of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would be promoted based on the performance in examinations before the curfew was imposed. “In case of Class 8, practical examinations were pending, but now the board would declare results without conducting any further examinations for both the classes,” he added.