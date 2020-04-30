e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab resumes Shahpur Kandi dam construction

Punjab resumes Shahpur Kandi dam construction

The dam, being constructed on the Ravi river by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 2700 crore, will reduce the outflow of the river water to Pakistan, while benefiting both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, once it is completed, according to an official release

chandigarh Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has resumed construction work on the Shahpur Kandi dam project, after due assessment on the ground with regard to labour availability at the site and Covid-19 safety precautions.

The work, which had been suspended due to the nationwide lockdown, resumed in the presence of A Venu Prasad, principal secretary, water resources, on Wednesday. The dam, being constructed on the Ravi river by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 2700 crore, will reduce the outflow of the river water to Pakistan, while benefiting both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, once it is completed, according to an official release.

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news