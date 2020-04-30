Punjab resumes Shahpur Kandi dam construction

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:23 IST

The Punjab government has resumed construction work on the Shahpur Kandi dam project, after due assessment on the ground with regard to labour availability at the site and Covid-19 safety precautions.

The work, which had been suspended due to the nationwide lockdown, resumed in the presence of A Venu Prasad, principal secretary, water resources, on Wednesday. The dam, being constructed on the Ravi river by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 2700 crore, will reduce the outflow of the river water to Pakistan, while benefiting both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, once it is completed, according to an official release.