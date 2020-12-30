Punjab: Student unions to hold statewide protest against CAA tomorrow

cities

Left-aligned student unions will hold a statewide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in universities and colleges across Punjab on January 1.

The protest will be organised under the banner of Young India Campaign against NRC, NPR and CAA.

The representatives of Punjab Students’ Union (PSU), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Punjab Radical Students’ Union, Democratic Students’ Union, Student Federation of India (SFI) and PSU (Lalkar) held a meeting in this regard at Punjabi University on Monday.

PSU state president Rashpinder Jimmy said they have also given a call for “complete strike” in all universities and colleges in tghe state on January 8.

He said CAA is violative of the basic features of the Constitution.

“With this, the Centre is being discriminatory against the Muslim community in the country,” he added.