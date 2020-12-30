e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Cities / Punjab: Student unions to hold statewide protest against CAA tomorrow

Punjab: Student unions to hold statewide protest against CAA tomorrow

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Left-aligned student unions will hold a statewide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in universities and colleges across Punjab on January 1.

The protest will be organised under the banner of Young India Campaign against NRC, NPR and CAA.

The representatives of Punjab Students’ Union (PSU), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Punjab Radical Students’ Union, Democratic Students’ Union, Student Federation of India (SFI) and PSU (Lalkar) held a meeting in this regard at Punjabi University on Monday.

PSU state president Rashpinder Jimmy said they have also given a call for “complete strike” in all universities and colleges in tghe state on January 8.

He said CAA is violative of the basic features of the Constitution.

“With this, the Centre is being discriminatory against the Muslim community in the country,” he added.

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities