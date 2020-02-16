Punjabi University releases font conversion app

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:52 IST

Prof BS Ghuman, vice-chancellor of the Punjabi University, Patiala, released a smartphone app, ‘Paltava,’ which will enable the users to convert content which is available in old Punjabi fonts to the standard Raavi font.

While releasing the app, Prof Ghuman said that this is a constant endeavour of the varsity to work in towards technological advancement for development of the Punjabi language, literature and culture. The app will prove to be beneficial for smartphone users, he said.

The app has been prepared by Dr CP Kamboj, in collaboration with researcher Gurpreet Singh. Dr Kamboj said, “Similar softwares are already available in the market to convert fonts, and now we have evolved a mobile app for the same. Traditional fonts such as ‘Anmol Lipi’, ‘Asees’, ‘Satluj’, and others can now be converted into the standard Ravi font by just a single click.”