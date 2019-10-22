Pvt bus operators promise to not charge more than 1.5-x MSRTC prices this Diwali

cities

Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic held a meeting with 35 private bus operators on Tuesday, regarding charging exorbitant prices during the Diwali season.

The operators agreed to not hike bus fares more than 1.5-x the prices of Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC) buses, as per government resolution (GR) passed on April 27, 2018.

This is the first time that DCP traffic has taken such an initiative.

Deshmukh said, “We are aware that last year during Diwali there was a drastic hike in price surcharge for last-minute travelers by bus to Vidharbha and interiors of Marathwada. Therefore, this year, to keep a control over this situation, we invited private bus operators in the city and had a lengthy discussion to which they agreed to follow the GR laid rules. We were also very clear that action will be taken if there are any complaints of fare hike that violates the government resolution.”

According to the GR, there is a limit to the hike in price of the private bus fares. Private operators can charge at 50 per cent of the MSRTC bus rates or at 1.5 per cent in hike. DCP also stressed upon the bus operators providing seating arrangements, drinking water provision as well as washrooms at the parking bay or the bus tour operator offices.

He also highlighted security changes in terms of having a closed circuit television (CCTV) at parking lots, with a security guard and a warden to follow traffic rules. Tour operators should be polite with the travelers while the bus drivers must have undergone fitness test. He also stressed that there should be no nexus between the bus driver and the rickshaw drivers to hassle travellers at the parking lot.

Any travel issues this Diwali?

Call/whatsapp on 8499800900, or 02026685000; and tweet @punecitytraffic.

