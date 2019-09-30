Pvt firm’s executive booked for raping colleague

cities

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man, an executive with a private firm in the city, was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping his colleague in her house in Sector 13 on Saturday night. The suspect is on the run, the police said on Monday.

In her police complaint, the 22-year-old woman said that she had been working with the company for the past six months. She met the suspect in April in her office building, who helped her to take a room on rent in Sector 13. He used to work in the same building and later joined the company, with which the victim is working, in July. According to the complaint, he befriended her, and he called her on Saturday and said he would be visiting her place to have drinks and dinner together.

Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “When the woman opened the door of her house, she found him in an inebriated state. He was also carrying a liquor bottle and asked her to bring two glasses. The woman said that she asked him to return and requested him not to drink at her place, following which he assaulted her and raped her after threatening her for life.”

The woman in her complaint said that when she raised an alarm, he fled from the spot , said the police. The victim said that a PCR van of Sector 14 police reached her place within 10 minutes.

The woman’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the magistrate in the district and sessions court on Monday, the police said.

Deswal said the police have registered a case under section 376 (rape), 323 and 452 (house-trespass alter preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect at Sector 14 police station. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect.

