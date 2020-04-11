Pvt varsity girl student tests positive in Phagwara

cities

A 21-year-old girl student of a private university in Phagwara tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

The authorities, however, are yet to trace the source of the virus even as over 2,000 students and 500 staffers are still on the campus. Though the varsity is closed, the girl, who is a native of Maharashtra, has been living in the hostel as she couldn’t travel back to her home state due to the lockdown.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Jasmit Kaur Bawa said the girl was suffering from fever and the varsity authorities informed the health department and a team from Phagwara civil hospital took her blood sample and she was found positive. “We have shifted her to the isolation ward,” Bawa said.

Varsity officials said “they will provide all cooperation to district administration to avoid spread of the virus”.

Deputy commissioner Dipti Uppal said the university has been sealed and “no one will be allowed to move out of the campus till all the people are screened”.

“There are around 2,000 students, who are from different states and countries, staying on the campus. Also, around 500 staff members are there. I have directed them to not come out or meet anyone till health department conducts their test,” the DC said.