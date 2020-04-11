e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pvt varsity girl student tests positive in Phagwara

Pvt varsity girl student tests positive in Phagwara

The authorities, however, are yet to trace the source of the virus.

cities Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:29 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Phagwara
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old girl student of a private university in Phagwara tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

The authorities, however, are yet to trace the source of the virus even as over 2,000 students and 500 staffers are still on the campus. Though the varsity is closed, the girl, who is a native of Maharashtra, has been living in the hostel as she couldn’t travel back to her home state due to the lockdown.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Jasmit Kaur Bawa said the girl was suffering from fever and the varsity authorities informed the health department and a team from Phagwara civil hospital took her blood sample and she was found positive. “We have shifted her to the isolation ward,” Bawa said.

Varsity officials said “they will provide all cooperation to district administration to avoid spread of the virus”.

Deputy commissioner Dipti Uppal said the university has been sealed and “no one will be allowed to move out of the campus till all the people are screened”.

“There are around 2,000 students, who are from different states and countries, staying on the campus. Also, around 500 staff members are there. I have directed them to not come out or meet anyone till health department conducts their test,” the DC said.

top news
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
Covid-19: Flight services, railway travel may be suspended till month-end
Covid-19: Flight services, railway travel may be suspended till month-end
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities