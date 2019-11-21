PWD asked to revise timeline for Chandni Chowk revamp

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:07 IST

New Delhi The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) on Thursday asked the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a revised plan so that the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk can be completed by March 2020.

The redevelopment work has currently been on hold for almost a month due to the construction ban ordered by the Supreme Court.

While a large part of the project is almost complete, the remaining work will take time, a senior official involved in the project said. The project is slated for completion by March 2020.

“As far as the status of the project is concerned, the work related to laying electric cables underground, installing transformers, desilting drains, etc, are almost complete. Although the construction activities were in full swing as per schedule, the ban imposed due to spike in pollution has delayed the work. Once the ban is lifted, we will make all endeavours to complete the work in the stipulated time frame, to complete it by March 2020. In the meanwhile, all agencies are making best efforts to ensure public safety and convenience,” said Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager, SRDC, and nodal officer-in-charge of the project.

Work on the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project started on December 1, 2018. As per the plan, the 1.5-kilometre stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri will have pavements, having 6-13 metre-wide pedestrian zones along the shops on either side of the road. It will also have street furniture, water ATMs, kiosks, etc, on the central verge. A dedicated lane for non-motorised vehicles is also being made.

A senior Delhi government official, part of the project, said, “The PWD has been asked to revise the timeline, which will be discussed with all the stakeholders in the next meeting. A final decision in this regard will be taken after the Supreme Court hearing on construction ban next week.”

In the meeting of stakeholders, chaired by the chief nodal officer, Renu Sharma, the issue of façade restoration of the market and the remaining work were also discussed. “The modalities of roping in a consultant for the façade restoration have to be worked out. There were other issues related to CCTV installation, streetlights, etc, which were also discussed. The façade restoration work has to be finalised and should start soon. Also, the design of the toilets and police posts have to be finalised,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vypar Mandal.