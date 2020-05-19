Quarantine stamp easily fades away: Kalyan residents

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:45 IST

Residents of a housing society near Birla College in Kalyan complained to the civic body on Tuesday that the quarantine stamp on residents’ hands easily wipes off in less than 24 hours.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is finding out if there has been a change in the ink used for the stamp.

“We had earlier received complaints from residents that the ink is leading to skin irritation. We had started marking the finger but we will probe into the quality of ink,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

After a man tested positive in a housing complex near Birla College, all residents were home quarantined. The housing society has 48 flats and more than 150 residents.

“Around 12.30pm on Monday, the KDMC officials took a survey and stamped the hands of every tenant. By 9am on Tuesday, the ink had faded and in some instances there was no sign of ink. It did even last for 24 hours, let alone 28 days of quarantine,” said Sanket Juwatkar, 28, a resident.

Meanwhile, KDMC officials have been asking everyone to stay at home and follow lockdown rules.

“For the past two months, we have been asking everyone who has been quarantined, to stay indoors. All essentials such as grocery are being provided through home delivery. People can step out only for emergency. But, people have been violating norms and this is the reason we still need to stamp those in quarantine,” said Suryavanshi.

.