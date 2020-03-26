Quarantine Tracking App to monitor health of travellers in Uttar Pradesh

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:08 IST

LUCKNOW The travellers identified by the health department in Uttar Pradesh have to give their health status every day via ‘Quarantine Tracking App’, launched on Thursday.

“A request, message and a link to download the app will be sent to all identified travellers, on their mobile numbers. This further needs the traveller to fill their details and then fill their health status/details every day for the next 28 days,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

There are 37,748 travellers identified in the state till now. As per the health department, the identified people will be feeding their health details through a questionnaire and this will inform the command centre about their status. The measure has been taken to control the spread of coronavirus. The state has reported 43 cases till now.

“If any traveller reports a health problem, the message will be sent to the control room and the medical team will visit them, from the respective district,” said Dr Agrawal.

With over 37,000 identified travellers in Uttar Pradesh, this app will help keep a tab on their health condition. It will also ensure that the health facility reaches them at the earliest, in case they need, said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD, pulmonary and critical care medicine, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“Using technology will also help the health department to maintain health records of all the travellers and when in need of medical care at the hospital, these records will be of great help,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, health city hospital.

The health official said that this app will also help to track their movement and ensure they follow the protocol of lockdown as they have come from different countries where the virus has affected people in different manners.differently.