Questioning RBI’s credibility is outlandish, worrying, says FM

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:49 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said questioning the credibility of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it passed on surplus Rs 1.76 lakh crores to the centre was “outlandish” and “worrying”.

The RBI decision came on Monday after the Bimal Jalan Committee constituted by RBI to determine excess capital submitted its report to the federal bank.

Reacting to criticism, Sitharaman said, considering the fact that the committee was appointed by RBI, any suggestions about bank’s credibility “seems a bit outlandish”. She was addressing a press conference after meeting GST officials in the city.

“Comments being offered on the credibility of RBI, I am afraid to say, are comments on the RBI and its selection on the committee and is a “worrying sign”, said Sitharaman while responding to a question on former RBI government’s past remarks about further decline in the federal bank’s ratings if transfer of surplus was made.

The minister also reacted sharply to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the government was “stealing RBI’s reserves” and said she did not care about such

charges. Gandhi had earlier in the day criticized the Centre over the record cash transfer from the RBI, saying that the prime minister and the finance minister were “clueless” about solving the “self-created economic disaster”. Gandhi also accused the government of “stealing money” from the central bank.

She said that before making such allegations, Rahul Gandhi should have consulted his party seniors. “Yet, they have become consummate in making such allegations of stealing and I do not want to pay much heed to this,” said Sitharaman.

RBI’s surplus capital and the view to transfer it to the government was one of the key issues that led to the resignation of former governor Urjit Patel in December 2018. This was followed by Patel’s deputy Viral Acharya quitting recently. Later Patel was replaced by Shaktikanta Das as new RBI chief.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 19:15 IST