‘Expert on stealing’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi’s dig at RBI windfall jibe

business

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:47 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the Centre was stealing from the Reserve Bank of India for masking the “self created economic disaster”. The FM said the Congress leader tried very hard in the past to throw mud using terms like “chor, chor, chori”. On Monday, after its board meeting, the RBI said it will transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government this fiscal.

“He tried very hard in the past using chor, chor, chori. But the public gave him a sateek jawab (right answer). But he still insists on using the term. He should at least consult senior leaders in the Congress party who have been ministers in the past before speaking on such matters,” said Sitharaman.

Also watch| RBI’s Rs1.76 lakh cr bonanza: Congress demands white paper on economy

“He is an expert on the subject of stealing. Thus, I pay no great attention to his comments,” added Sitharaman.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are clueless about how to solve “self created economic disaster” and that the borrowing from the RBI won’t help. “PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won’t work - it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound,” he had tweeted.

The RBI transfer includes Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for FY19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting, RBI said in a statement on Monday. The higher surplus is due to the long-term forex swaps and the open market operations (OMO) conducted by the central bank over the last fiscal.

The surplus transfer was finalised in line with the recommendations of the committee under former RBI governor Bimal Jalan. RBI’s central board accepted all the recommendations of the committee.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 18:12 IST