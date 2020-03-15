Rain damages 3% wheat crop in Patiala district

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:26 IST

Heavy rain and strong winds in the past few days have damaged more than 3% of the wheat crop in Patiala district, say experts.

The showers resulted in flattening of the standing crop and waterlogging in the agricultural fields across district, dashing hopes of farmers to get a bumper yield this season.

Agriculture experts said that the loss might increase further if the fields are not been drained out or if it rains any more in the district.

“Around 3,570 hectare land of wheat crop has flattened in district. The wheat crop was sown on 2.32 hectare in Patiala,” they said.

Officials said that the ideal time to sow wheat crops is usually between February 15 and March 10, but this year, rain and strong winds have increased the woes of farmers in the region.

Patiala chief agriculture officer (CAO) Surjeet Singh Walia said, “The field reports have revealed that around 3% wheat crop was damaged in Patiala due to rain. Crop on 3,570 hectares have flattened and fields are waterlogged.”

“There is a need to drain water out the fields or else it will further increase the losses. Besides, if the district witnesses any more rain in the coming days, it will be bad for the wheat crop,” he added.

A farmer from Patiala, Maninder Singh, said that he had sown wheat on his 15 acre and due to incessant rain and strong winds over 20% of the crop is damaged. He demanded immediate compensation from the state government against the crop loss.