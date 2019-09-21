Rain, hail leave Gurugram waterlogged

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:00 IST

Gurugram An hour-long rainfall, coupled with hailstorm in some parts, on Saturday evening left many parts of the city heavily waterlogged, with arterial stretches being the worst affected. However, traffic police said that heavy accumulation of rainwater did not adversely affect traffic movement.

Updates by Gurugram traffic police on social media cautioned commuters to avoid the Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Jwala Mill Road, Hanuman Chowk, Old Delhi Road, Sector 21, MDI Chowk, Umang Bhardwaj Road and Narsinghpur stretch on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway due to heavy accumulation of rainwater.

In addition, there was heavy waterlogging on the stretch between Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road, areas around Signature Tower, AIT Chowk and Khandsa exit on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, and sectors 27, 28, and 30.

Commuters said that the rains and subsequent waterlogging caught them off guard. “I had, unfortunately, parked my car about 500 metres from my office building, in the open, and had to walk to reach there. Although I had an umbrella, I was completely soaked knee-down, due to the amount of waterlogging on the road,” said Suraj Sinha, a resident of Sector 28.

Due to heavy waterlogging near Signature Towers, some commuters took an alternative route to reach their destinations. “The road leading from Huda City Centre to Signature Towers was completely waterlogged, inundated with water up to the knee level. Last time I drove on the stretch (during rainfall), my vehicle broke down. To avoid a repeat, I took a U-turn near the underpass and used the arterial stretches of South City-1 and Sector 30 to head towards Rajiv Chowk,” Aditya Bahuguna, a resident of Sector 43.

Gurugram traffic police officials said that traffic volume on the roads was lower than usual on Saturday and hence, no major snarl was reported.

“Traffic volume on Saturday’s is lower than weekdays and as such, no snarl was reported. Officials had already been deputed across major junctions and stretches in the city when the skies were overcast to ensure traffic keeps moving when it starts raining,” said Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said that he will take stock of the waterlogging situation from all agencies concerned and accordingly, ask them to undertake combative measures.

“I will be asking Gurugram traffic police, GMDA, MCG and NHAI to share their inputs on the stretches where heavy waterlogging was reported on Saturday, so that stormwater drains in those areas can be temporarily desilted and cleaned until the monsoon is completely over, to seep maximum volume of rainwater. In addition, I will also direct them to position motor pumps at some of these points, to ensure rainwater can be diverted towards the nearest outlet,” said Khatri.

The rains on Saturday occurred a day after the GMDA had floated tenders for desilting and cleaning sewerage lines between Iffco Chowk and Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Last week, the MCG had also floated a tender for repairing and reconstructing stormwater drains between Narsinghpur and Kherki Daula.

In June, an HT report had highlighted that only 241 of 350 kilometres of arterial stormwater drains across the city are likely to be desilted by June 30 and more than 109 kilometres of the drain network will not be cleaned before monsoon.

This was revealed in the official document of a meeting held among the district administration, MCG and GMDA officials on June 13 at the Mini Secretariat.

Many parts of the city experienced waterlogging throughout the monsoon season, as drains at many points had not been cleaned since last monsoon season.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 20:00 IST