Rain likely in some parts of UP

Jan 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW A thick blanket of fog enveloped Lucknow on Monday morning, with visibility being poor in many areas of the city.

The Meteorological Centre predicted shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Tuesday as well. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city would be around 16 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, said the weatherman.

“Rain/thundershowers are likely at isolated places in eastern UP. Dry weather and shallow to moderate fog are likely at isolated places over western parts of the state,” said JP Gupta, Met director. The Met also warned of cold day conditions at isolated places over the state.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 16°C (-5) and a minimum of 6.2°C. Kanpur city shivered at 5.4 degrees, Hardoi 5.5, Banda 5.6, Fatehgarh 5.8 and Ghazipur 6.

