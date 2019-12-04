Rajasthan allows students to wear Sikh symbols in exams

cities

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Wednesday that Sikh candidates will be allowed to wear steel bracelet (kara) and carry kirpan (dagger) in competitive examinations.

Kara and kirpan are among the five sacred symbols of Sikhs prescribed by Guru Gobind Singh. According to the 2011 census, there are 8,72,930 Sikhs in Rajasthan.

Gehlot also announced that the Rajasthan Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2019, for registration of marriages of the Sikhs had also been approved.

The CM made these announcements at a “kirtan darbar” organised at the CM residence on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism.

Governor Kalraj Mishra was present at the program along with representatives of other religions.

Gehlot said the preachings of Guru Nanak were relevant in today’s world. “He had a great vision and what he had said is relevant in today’s world. He talked about women empowerment and we should follow that. We should always respect a woman,” he said.