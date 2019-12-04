e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Rajasthan allows students to wear Sikh symbols in exams

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandi]garh
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Wednesday that Sikh candidates will be allowed to wear steel bracelet (kara) and carry kirpan (dagger) in competitive examinations.

Kara and kirpan are among the five sacred symbols of Sikhs prescribed by Guru Gobind Singh. According to the 2011 census, there are 8,72,930 Sikhs in Rajasthan.

Gehlot also announced that the Rajasthan Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2019, for registration of marriages of the Sikhs had also been approved.

The CM made these announcements at a “kirtan darbar” organised at the CM residence on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism.

Governor Kalraj Mishra was present at the program along with representatives of other religions.

Gehlot said the preachings of Guru Nanak were relevant in today’s world. “He had a great vision and what he had said is relevant in today’s world. He talked about women empowerment and we should follow that. We should always respect a woman,” he said.

top news
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
6 ITBP soldiers killed, two injured in Bastar fratricide
6 ITBP soldiers killed, two injured in Bastar fratricide
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
In Alpha bet, Sundar Pichai to be Google parent CEO
In Alpha bet, Sundar Pichai to be Google parent CEO
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities