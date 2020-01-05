Raju Shetti calls for Maha bandh on Jan 8, claims farmers neglected

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:37 IST

PUNE Raju Shetti leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, January 8, alleging that farmers woes have not been addressed.

The Maharashtra bandh comes in sync with the India bandh called by farmer organisations.

Shetti, while speaking in Sangli on Sunday, said that even though the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has announced a loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, not many farmers will benefit from it.

“If the farm loan waiver scheme is not benefitting farmers, why have you put up loan waiver hoarding claiming ‘we did it’?” asked Shetti, criticising the Shiv Sena.

Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha has one legislator from Morshi in Vidarbha as part of the MVA.