e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cities / Raju Shetti calls for Maha bandh on Jan 8, claims farmers neglected

Raju Shetti calls for Maha bandh on Jan 8, claims farmers neglected

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Raju Shetti leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, January 8, alleging that farmers woes have not been addressed.

The Maharashtra bandh comes in sync with the India bandh called by farmer organisations.

Shetti, while speaking in Sangli on Sunday, said that even though the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has announced a loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, not many farmers will benefit from it.

“If the farm loan waiver scheme is not benefitting farmers, why have you put up loan waiver hoarding claiming ‘we did it’?” asked Shetti, criticising the Shiv Sena.

Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha has one legislator from Morshi in Vidarbha as part of the MVA.

top news
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
IND vs SL: Covers on ground after India win toss
IND vs SL: Covers on ground after India win toss
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities