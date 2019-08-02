Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas welcomes SC decision

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:08 IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to start day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya title dispute case after the mediation proceedings failed to yield result.

A five-judged Constitution bench of Chief Justice ofIndia Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on Friday.

“Since the very beginning we were against the mediation process. We knew that this process (mediation) will not be able to yield any result,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

“We are very happy that the Supreme Court has decided to start day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya case. Now, we are hopeful that Ram Mandir will be constructed soon in Ayodhya,” added the Mahant.

Triloki Nath Pandey, who is representing Ram Lala Virajman, in the Supreme Court, said: “I am very happy with the apex court’s decision. Now, I am hopeful that the Ram Mandir will come up in Ayodhya by the end of this year.”

Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson for the VHP, said: “We always wanted day-to-day hearing of the case. Now, we are sure that the final verdict in the Ayodhya case will come soon and construction of Ram Mandir will start.”

