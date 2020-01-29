Rampura Chowk service road repaired

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:48 IST

Gurugram: In a big relief to the residents of newly developed sectors, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has carried out repair works on the Rampura Chowk service road. The residents of sectors 79-113 had been pursuing this matter with the NHAI and the Pink City Expressway Ltd (PCE), concessionaire of Rampura flyover, for the past one year as the road had become non-commutable.

The Rampura Chowk service road has been repaired after almost a gap of 10 years, claimed the residents. They said they had complained about the potholed road to the PCE last year, but no action was taken. Dhiraj Singh, a resident of Sector 80, said, “After persistent follow-up, NHAI has done repair and lane marking job on NH-48 service road. These efforts will improve the safety of commuters as this was a long pending demand for the last 10 years.”

NHAI officials said that repairs to the service road below Rampura flyover have been carried out last week. GC Mathur, project director, NHAI, Jaipur, said, “We have carried out the repair works on the Rampura service road. This work was pending for a while now.” The highways official said that they had informed the concessionaire about this work, but they were not looking into this.

As the service road work has been completed, residents of the area have asked NHAI officials if they can put up streetlights on the three flyovers — Shikhopur, Rampura and IMT Manesar — after Kherki Daula. Electrical poles without lights could be seen across the flyovers. Shibashish Rudra, Sector 81 resident, said, “The laying of a black top road is commendable, but what is needed are streetlights on the flyover. For commuters, it’s hard to drive on the flyover during night.”

The highways authority plans to terminate the contract between the concessionaire and NHAI for not fulfilling their duties, the officials said.

The NHAI has decided that it will start putting up streetlights on the flyover in the coming days. “I can’t comment on what didn’t happen earlier, but NHAI will be putting streetlights on these flyovers soon,” said Mathur.

Officials of the PCE did not respond to calls for a comment on Wednesday.

Last year, Singh of Sector 80 wrote a letter to PCE asking them to repair the road as it was dangerous going past the Rampura Chowk. “The service road was full of potholes and it was a nightmare driving on it,” said Singh.

The concessionaire, who is responsible for the stretch beyond Kherki Daula toll plaza wrote back to Singh on his complaint about the service road. “We have faced a lot of problems in this project such as delays in land acquisition, shifting of existing utilities, and agitations by local public during construction works, among others. We have incurred huge financial expenses due to delays. We welcome all complaints and suggestions in public interest and will be taken care of required maintenance/ repairs at the highest extent as per good industry practice (sic),” read the letter written by LR Singh, vice-president, PCE, last year.