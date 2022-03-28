10 Jharkhand districts likely to experience heat wave from Wednesday
At least 10 districts in Jharkhand are likely to come under the tight grip of a heat wave for three days from Wednesday, weather department officials said on Monday.
The maximum temperature might touch 43 degree Celsius in some places, they cautioned.
The districts that could get affected by the heat wave are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan.
SC Mandal, scientist at the meteorological centre of Ranchi, told PTI, "Maximum temperature will rise across Jharkhand due to unrestricted flow of westerly and northwesterly winds from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where heat wave conditions are already prevailing.”
A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather, when the maximum temperature departure ranges between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees.
Mandal said that maximum temperature may rise by three degree Celsius in Ranchi. However, a heat wave condition is unlikely in the state capital.
Ranchi is currently simmering at 35.4 degree Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than the normal temperature.
Godda turned out to be the hottest district with maximum temperature at 39.3 degree Celsius in past 24 hours. Daltonganj simmered at 39 degrees Celsius, and Jamshedpur at 38.8 degree Celsius during the period.
On the impact of the heat wave, the meteorological centre said that it could lead to moderate health problems for infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.
It advised people to drink sufficient water, wear light-coloured cotton clothes and cover head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella, it said.
The department, in its bulletin, said that the heat wave could also impact crops like wheat, chickpea, lentil, pea, mustard, vegetables, cucurbitaceous and summer rice.
It suggested that optimum soil moisture be maintained by frequent irrigation and the crops, which are ripe, be immediately be harvested.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics