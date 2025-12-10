176 killed in 273 road accidents in East Singhbhum since Jan: Data

Since January 2025, 176 people have died in 273 road accidents in East Singhbhum district, and over 100 of them were not wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the crash, according to official figures. The officials also stated that no accident was reported at identified black spots. (HT File/Representation use)

“Nine people died, and nine others were injured in 19 road accidents during November 2025. Since January 2025, a total of 176 people have died in 273 road accidents in East Singhbhum district. Investigations found that over 100 of these casualties involved people not wearing helmets or seat belts while driving,” officials of the district traffic police and transport department told a meeting on road safety chaired by East Singhbhum DC Karn Satyarthi here on Wednesday.

The officials also stated that no accident was reported at identified black spots, while most of the accidents on the National Highway occurred between Dimna Chowk and Barajuri, and Dhalbhumgarh and Baheragora.

“Overspeeding, wrong-side driving and overlooking road safety measures, rules and practices led to most of these accidents. The motor vehicle inspector (MVI) office has been instructed to conduct vehicle checking and awareness campaigns in rural areas. Petrol pump owners have been asked not to sell fuel to consumers not wearing helmets, and excise officials have been directed to ensure that drinking is not allowed around liquor shops, public places and non-licensed establishments. Traffic police and the transport department have been asked to intensify checking with breath analysers in view of the picnic season and upcoming New Year celebrations,” DC Satyarthi told the media.

The DC also issued show-cause notices to eight circle officers (COs) and police station officers-in-charge (OCs) for slack action against illegal mining, transport and storage.

“Show-cause notices have been issued to eight COs and OCs, except Baheragora, Chakulia and Jamshedpur, for slackness in their actions against illegal mining and transport. The mining officer has been directed to increase revenue through an auction of minor mineral leases and ensure smooth delivery of sand to common people from the stockyards of licensed sand lease holders,” Satyarthi said.

Meanwhile, Dharni Das of Jadugora was rewarded with ₹2,000 for taking an accident victim to the hospital within the golden hour.