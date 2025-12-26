Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
After HC direction on preventive detention, Bhairav Singh gets clean chit; walks out of city jail

ByRaj Kumar, Ranchi
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:27 pm IST

On December 1, Ranchi deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri had issued a detention order against Singh under the Jharkhand Crime Control Act, 2002, despite getting bail in connection with an assault case.

Days after the Jharkhand high court asked the state government to file an affidavit on the matter of his preventive detention under the Jharkhand Crime Control Act, 2002, and fixed January 7, 2026, as the next date of hearing, social worker and Hindu religious leader Bhairav Singh walked out of the jail on Friday, an advocate familiar with the matter said.

Social worker and Hindu religious leader Bhairav Singh walked out of the jail on Friday (HT File)

On December 1, Ranchi deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri had issued a detention order against Singh under the Jharkhand Crime Control Act, 2002, despite getting bail in connection with an assault case.

“He was released after the advisory board found no sufficient grounds for his detention, as he had already been granted bail in all the cases against him,” the advocate said.

After coming out of jail, Singh released a video explaining the circumstances under which he was jailed and subsequently released.

“I was talking to the officer-in-charge of the Pandra police station in a matter involving the abduction of a 12-year-old girl by four youths when police officials from Chutia arrested me in an old case registered there. When the court granted me bail in that case, I was implicated in another case. When I was granted bail in that case as well, I was booked under the Crime Control Act. Finally, the advisory board paved the way for my release when I stated that I fight for social causes and am a nationalist who chants the Hanuman Chalisa. The board did not find any sufficient cause for my detention,” Bhairav said in the video.

A home department official confirmed Singh’s release.

“On December 22, a meeting of the advisory board headed by justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay was held to discuss the detention order passed under the Jharkhand Crime Control Act, 2002, against Bhairav Singh. The board, after considering the materials annexed with the detention order, observed that no sufficient cause was made out for the detention of Singh. Justice Mukhopadhyay is the same judge who had granted bail to Hemant Soren when the ED had arrested him, and the Supreme Court had later upheld his order when it was challenged by the ED,” the official said.

