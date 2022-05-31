Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / ‘All answers very soon’: Hemant Soren amid tensions with Congress over RS candidate announcement
ranchi news

‘All answers very soon’: Hemant Soren amid tensions with Congress over RS candidate announcement

The Congress has openly objected to Soren's JMM announcing its own candidate as the former wanted the seat for itself.
Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren (File Photo)
Published on May 31, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In a cryptic remark on Tuesday, chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren hinted at ‘all answers’ amid tensions between allies JMM and Congress over candidate selection for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, slated for June 10.

Also Read | Hemant Soren-led JMM ignores ally Congress' plea, names Mahua Maji as RS candidate

“All answers will be before you very soon,” news agency ANI quoted Soren as saying, a day after his party announced Mahua Maji as its candidate for elections to Parliament's Upper House.

RELATED STORIES

In response, the Congress openly expressed its disappointment at its ally's move as the Sonia Gandhi-led party wanted that one of the two seats falling vacant from Jharkhand should be allotted to a candidate of its choice. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to easily win the other seat.

Also Read | ‘Naturally, we're upset': Congress on JMM announcing its own Rajya Sabha candidate

Mahua Maji, too, is likely to sail through as the JMM has 30 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, three more than the required 27 preference votes.

Recently, Hemant Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, reportedly to discuss candidate selection for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Avinash Pande, the grand old party's in-charge for Jharkhand arrived in Ranchi earlier today to hold discussions with state unit leaders over the issue.

A total of 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states will go to polls on June 10. Results will be announced on the same day.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hemant soren congress jmm
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP