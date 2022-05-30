‘Naturally, we're upset': Congress on JMM announcing its own Rajya Sabha candidate
Reacting to its ally, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announcing its own candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress on Monday admitted it was ‘upset naturally with this decision’ of the Shibu Soren-led party.
Also Read | Hemant Soren-led JMM ignores ally Congress' plea, names Mahua Maji as RS candidate
“We expected a discussion and faith. I will reach Jharkhand tomorrow and listen to the complaints of our workers, leaders and MLAs, and will also try to discuss the matter with CM Hemant Soren,” news agency ANI quoted Avinash Pande, the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Jharkhand in-charge, as saying.
The Congress, Pande remarked, did not ask for any ‘informal favour’ in the last two years. “We still feel that this coalition should work with better communication and strength. Rajya Sabha is just one level, many challenging tasks for the state’s benefit will come in the next two years,” he also said.
Earlier today, JMM leader and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced Mahua Maji as the party’s candidate for elections to the Upper House of Parliament, turning down the grand old party’s request to be allocated a seat in the House.
Also Read | Congress to ask JMM to support its candidate for Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand
Explaining the decision, Soren --who recently made a visit to Delhi to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to reportedly discuss the Rajya Sabha polls-- said Manjhi’s name was decided by his father and JMM chief, Shibu Soren.
When the elections take place on June 10, Majhi is expected to be easily elected as the JMM has 30 seats in the state assembly, three more than the 27 preference votes required to win. Two seats from Jharkhand will fall vacant in the Upper House; the other seat is set to go the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics