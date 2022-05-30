‘Naturally, we're upset': Congress on JMM announcing its own Rajya Sabha candidate

Reacting to its ally, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announcing its own candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress on Monday admitted it was ‘upset naturally with this decision’ of the Shibu Soren-led party.

“We expected a discussion and faith. I will reach Jharkhand tomorrow and listen to the complaints of our workers, leaders and MLAs, and will also try to discuss the matter with CM Hemant Soren,” news agency ANI quoted Avinash Pande, the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Jharkhand in-charge, as saying.

The Congress, Pande remarked, did not ask for any ‘informal favour’ in the last two years. “We still feel that this coalition should work with better communication and strength. Rajya Sabha is just one level, many challenging tasks for the state’s benefit will come in the next two years,” he also said.

Earlier today, JMM leader and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced Mahua Maji as the party’s candidate for elections to the Upper House of Parliament, turning down the grand old party’s request to be allocated a seat in the House.

Explaining the decision, Soren --who recently made a visit to Delhi to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to reportedly discuss the Rajya Sabha polls-- said Manjhi’s name was decided by his father and JMM chief, Shibu Soren.

When the elections take place on June 10, Majhi is expected to be easily elected as the JMM has 30 seats in the state assembly, three more than the 27 preference votes required to win. Two seats from Jharkhand will fall vacant in the Upper House; the other seat is set to go the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

