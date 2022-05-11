Congress to ask JMM to support its candidate for Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand
RANCHI: The Congress intends to ask the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the lead partner in the state coalition, to back its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress in-charge for the state Avinash Pande, said on Wednesday.
Pande said the Rajya Sabha expected in July are still some time away and a decision will be taken closer to the announcement of the election by the poll watchdog.
The JMM has 30 members in the 81-seat assembly. A candidate needs 27 votes to win.
“However, in 2020, the JMM fielded its president on the first preference seat. As coalition dharma, it should help us field our candidate this time round. We will discuss the issue once we get closer to the polls. Any decision would be taken after discussion with the alliance partner,” Pande said.
JMM president Shibu Soren and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Deepak Prakash won the two seats in 2020. The Congress did field Shahzada Anwar but lost.
Pande dismissed speculation around the names of candidates who may be fielded by the ruling alliance. Names of Congres veterans and senior Supreme Court lawyers such as Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi are being mentioned in this context as they are advising chief minister Hemant Soren on the BJP’s complaint seeking the chief minister’s disqualification under section 9A of the Representation of People Act over the grand of a mining lease in his name. Asked, Pande insisted that no name was under discussion within the party at this stage.
Only 3.78% people have taken booster dose against Covid in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijit Bangar has urged the citizens to take their booster doses soon as this is the right time to take in case there is a fourth wave coming in June. By August 2021, 1,94,568 people in the age group of 18-60 years in Navi Mumbai had already taken their both the doses of vaccination, yet only 7,356 people have got the booster dose till now.
-
Bengaluru Acid Attack: Accused arrested after two weeks from Tamil Nadu
Two weeks after he allegedly splashed one-litre acid at a woman he claimed to have loved for years, Nagesh has been arrested from Tamil Nadu. The victim claimed that he attacked her after she rejected his marriage proposal.
-
TB activists start monthly meetings to resolve issues faced by TB patients
Mumbai: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing a setback for the country's programme to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), non-government organisations (NGO), TB activists, survivors, and officers will hold a meeting every month to discuss the needs and challenges of its treatment in the country.
-
Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
-
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
