Amid concerns, Dhanbad to introduce 100 electric buses

The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) is planning to purchase over 100 electric buses for operation in the coal town, officials close to the developments said.

The move has been initiated as part of DMC’s plan to contain pollution and traffic congestion amid the unbridled growth of auto-rickshaws as the sole mode of public transport. A detailed report on the project has also been recently submitted to the state urban development department.

However, people close to the developments have raised doubts over the successful operation as 70 city buses procured in 2010 lie unused at the Bartand-based parking lot.

Since the inauguration of the city bus service in Dhanbad on August 9, 2010, it could never operate a full fleet of 70 buses as the majority of buses remained grounded due to several reasons, including repeated strikes carried out by the drivers and conductors of the operating agency in support of their demands for provident fund and other benefits, as well as poor maintenance leading to the exhaustion of batteries and the expiry of bus permits.

Though several attempts to operate the buses were made by making interventions such as repairing some buses and changing the operating agency, no more than 25 buses out of a fleet of 70 could ever roll on the roads of Dhanbad simultaneously. Finally, all the buses were grounded in 2022.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Deepak Kumar Dipu, president of the Sindri Chamber of Commerce, said, “Electric buses and metro train services are the lifeline of any growing city, and we welcome any move to introduce electric buses in Dhanbad. However, at the same time, we are equally sceptical of the implementation of the plan due to our bitter experience of the last 13-14 years with city buses.”

Echoing these sentiments, Rajiv Sharma, general secretary of Jharkhand Industries and Trade Association, said, “We welcome the move but demand that DMC constitute a separate company for the operation of buses and ensure regular feedback and proper maintenance.”

When contacted, Maheshwar Mahto, additional municipal commissioner of Dhanbad, said, “We have sent the DPR for the operation of 100 electric buses to the urban development department and will also ensure the repair of some of the old city buses to provide better transport facilities to the residents of Dhanbad.”