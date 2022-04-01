Assessing dues claim by J’khand govt: Coal PSU
The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, on Friday said it’s assessing outstanding dues it owes to the Jharkhand government, which had recently warned of stopping coal supply if its dues were not cleared.
Talking to reporters at the CCL headquarters here, its chairman-cum-managing director P M Prasad said district committees were formed under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners (DCs) to make the assessment.
“Committees are assessing the outstanding dues across eight districts where mining is being done. Area general managers of CCL are also part of the committee. Any action on payment of outstanding dues would be taken after the committees submit their report,” said Prasad.
Last week, chief minister Hemant Soren, in his closing remarks at the budget session of Jharkhand assembly on March 25, had said an amount of ₹1.36 lakh crore had been pending with central mining public sector units (PSUs), including the CCL and the BCCL, and warned that Jharkhand would stop coal supply if the central PSUs did not clear the state’s dues.
On the issue of violation of environmental clearance norms, the CM said none of the functional mines were defaulters on that front. “Around 5-6 firms that had complaints of violations in the past are presently non-operational,” he said.
‘All time high coal production in fiscal 2020-21’
Meanwhile, the CCL claimed it has shattered all its previous records to register highest ever performance in coal production and dispatch in financial year 2021-22. The company’s coal production stood at 68.85 million tonnes (MTs) while coal dispatch was 71.86 MTs during fiscal 2021-2022. These figures are the best registered by company since its inception, CMD Prasad said.
Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi
Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said. The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.
With no Covid restrictions, Lucknow temples decked up for Navratri rush
After a two-year gap, this Navratri is all set to be celebrated without any Covid-19 restrictions. Mahant Divya Giri of Mankameshwar Temple said, “This year, by the grace of God, temples will remain open for devotees.” Temples of Maa Kali in Chowk, Ghasiyari Mandi and Maa Chandrika Devi Temple in Bakshi Ka Talab are expecting a good crowd this year. This year Mata ki Chowkis, kirtans and jagrans would be also back.
Large number of tech education, pharmacy colleges shut down in last 2 years
In the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted all fields including education. In the last two years, 396 technical education colleges under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education have been shut down due to less number of admissions. The condition is similar with respect to pharmacy and engineering colleges. This means that in the last two years, a total of 396 technical colleges have shut down in Maharashtra.
Pune temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius in few days: IMD
As per India Meteorological Department officials, many parts of the state reported heat wave-like conditions on Friday. Pune reported day temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Speaking about the weather, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, said that day temperature in the city may increase to 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
