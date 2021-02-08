At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster
- While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
At least fifteen labourers from Jharkhand are feared missing following a glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which triggered an avalanche and massive flooding along with the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, officials said on Monday.
Jharkhand government on Monday issued helpline numbers for people of Jharkhand stranded at Chamoli. Chief minister Hemant Soren also tweeted urging Jharkhand residents stranded following the incident in Uttrakhand to contact on the helpline numbers to share their problems.
Nine labourers, all belonging to Bethat village under Kisko block of Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, were reportedly working in the NTPC’s Tapovan project in Chamoli district. NTPC’s two power projects-Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga hydel project-damaged extensively with hordes of labourers trapped in tunnels as water came rushing in.
Also read: 'Hanging glacier broke away from main structure in Uttarakhand' - DRDO
State disaster management secretary Amitabh Kaushal said, “The Lohardaga administration has communicated about this. We are trying to contact with concerned authority in Uttrakhand.”
Lohardaga deputy commissioner (DC) Dilip Kumar Toppo said, “The village panchyat committee members gave information about the development. They said nine labourers from the village engaged in NTPC’s hydel project in Chamoli district. But, they could not be contacted since Sunday morning.”
“I have talked to the NTPC in-charge there, who said rescue operation is on. I also tried to contact the district magistrate of Chamoli but he is busy on site,” the DC said.
Nine labourers feared missing identified as Jyotish Bakhla, Manjnu Bakhla, Urbanush Bakhla, Sunil Bakhla, Nemhas Bakhla, Rabindra Oraon, Deepak Kujur, Vikky Bhagat and Prem Oraon.
Bethat panchayat committee member, Anmol Tirkey said, “All nine people left for Chamoli from the village on January 23 and they reached there on January 25. They were working as daily wager in the NTPC project.”
He said, “Sunil Bakhla did a last call to a village friend at 9.45am on Sunday morning and he talked around seven minutes. Sunil told his friend that Nehmas, Deepak and Urbanush entered the tunnel and they were preparing for entering the tunnel next.”
Tirkey further said, “The family members of these nine people have repeatedly been trying to contact them after they came to know about the incident on Sunday. Being worried, we approached the deputy commissioner of Lohardaga seeking his help.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi
- The CRPF commandant told police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet
- Hemant Soren decided to induct Haji Ansari’s son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, as the 10th member of his cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 118,897
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son to be inducted in Hemant cabinet
- By-election for Madhupur assembly seat is likely to be held next month and Hafizul was considered a front runner for the seat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram
- He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand High Court adjourns hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to Feb 12
- The former Bihar chief minister has been serving jail term since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad Yadav airlifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad’s condition is stable, say doctors; family visits him in Ranchi
- Lalu Prasad is serving prison terms in fodder scam cases and has been under treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi since December 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two die in mine roof collapse in Jharkhand; rescue operation on for 2 missing
- Six people went to extract mica scrap from a closed mine illegally and were buried in the debris after a large chunk of mine roof caved in Jharkhand's Koderma district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No side effect’: 1st to get vaccine, Jharkhand woman worker gives a thumbs up
- Covid 19 vaccination starts in Jharkhand with first shot to a sanitation worker in Ranchi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare in Jharkhand after crows, mynas found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox