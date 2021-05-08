BJP hits out at Jharkhand CM for ‘Mann ki Baat’ remark on PM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday for his swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter called him to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state a day ago.

On Thursday night, PM Modi spoke to Soren and chief ministers of other states. After the conversation, Soren said PM Modi only did his “Mann ki Baat” during the conversation. “It would have been better had he listened to, and spoken on important matters,” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief tweeted.

On Friday, BJP hit back. “While making a statement on the Prime Minister of the country, he must not forget that the pandemic situation should be addressed by a joint effort of the Centre and the state government. Taking out the rage on PM Modi while trying to conceal your failure is condemnable,” the Union health minister, Harsh Vardhan said in a strongly worded tweet.

Also read | It was PM's 'Mann ki Baat', Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call to discuss Covid

BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi termed Soren a “failed CM”. “Failure in governance. Failure in tackling Covid in the state. Failure to assist people. To hide his failures, he demeans the office he holds. Wake up and work, Mr Soren. The clock is ticking,” Marandi tweeted.

Several other BJP leaders, including former chief minister Raghubar Das, Union tribal minister Arjun Munda, and state BJP chief and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash hit out at the incumbent CM, many of them reminding Soren about the “failure” of his own government

Jharkhand is among the 10 states and Union territories that collectively account for over 75 per cent of daily Covid-19 deaths, according to latest data.

Leaders of other parties, including those from Congress and Shiv Sena, came out in support of the Jharkhand CM. “This tweet tells us everything about #CovidCrisisinIndia. Our Prime Minister only talks. He does not listen - not even to chief ministers (sic.),” said the Congress’s national spokesperson Pawan Khera.