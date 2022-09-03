BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DC lock horns over airport FIR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey and Jharkhand’s Deoghar deputy commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri got engaged in an exchange of words on social media after the Jharkhand police registered a first information report (FIR) against Dubey, his two sons, Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar airport director and others, for ‘forcefully’ taking clearance for their chartered plane from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for take-off from Deoghar airport on August 31.

The two BJP MPs along with former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and others were in Deoghar to meet the family of the girl who was set ablaze by a stalker in Dumka. The controversy erupted when they were on their way back to Delhi from the airport.

It has been alleged that permission was taken forcibly even as there was no ‘night take-off or landing facility’ at Deoghar airport, which was inaugurated on July 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dubey and Bhajantri got engaged in a war of words questioning each other’s authority and eligibility to enter the ATC room and the apron.While Nishikant Dubey and others have been accused of unauthorised entry into the ATC room and forcibly getting permission to take off, Dubey questioned the authority of the DC to enter the ATC room and getting access to the CCTV footage at the airport.

“This act is similar to that of a criminal that you entered the premises without permission. In what capacity did you enter the airport? Who gave you the permission to see CCTV footages? You are frustrated. Continue to take orders from the CM,” said Nishikant Dubey in a tweet.

“Hon’ble MP Sir, I had entered the Airport terminal after taking legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport,” replied the deputy commissioner.

On September 1, an FIR was registered at Kunda police station on the complaint of deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP), Suman Anand, who is security in-charge of the airport. In his complaint to the Kunda police station, the Dy SP said that the said persons violated all ‘safety standards’ by entering the ATC room and pressured the officials for clearance to take-off .

Nine persons, including both the MPs, airport director Sandeep Dhingra, two sons of Nishikant Dubey and three others were booked under IPC Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 448 (punishment for house-trespass), police officials said.

On September 2, the Deoghar DC in a letter to the principal secretary, cabinet-coordination (civil aviation), Jharkhand, also explained the entire issue saying that on August 31, the local sunset timing was 18.03 hours while they flew at 18.17 hours when air services are to be conducted up to 17.30 hours at Deoghar airport.

Replying to the allegations, Dubey said in a tweet that he has got an FIR registered against Deoghar DC under Sections 124 (b), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120 (b) (Criminal conspiracy), 441 (Criminal trespass), 448 (House-trespass), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 2 (2) of the Official Secrets Act.