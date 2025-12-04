Candidates thank CM Soren after Jharkhand high court clears way for CGL results

Hundreds of candidates reached chief minister Hemant Soren’s residential office premises in Ranchi on Thursday to express their gratitude a day after the Jharkhand high court vacated the stay on the publication of results of the combined graduate level (CGL) examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in September last year. CGL exam candidates expressed their gratitude to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“If the intentions are good, everything turns out for the better. This is the result of that; all the obstacles related to the results and appointment process of the JSSC CGL exam have now been removed. Although there was a slight delay, otherwise we would have celebrated the joy of handing over the appointment letters to you at the state-level function organised on the first anniversary of the state government. But many congratulations to all of you for this success and victory after a long struggle,” he said, addressing the candidates who arrived at his residential office, celebrating with drums and trumpets.

Soren further assured the candidates that the state government investigated paper leak allegations with complete impartiality, and the court observed the same.

“There are some anti-social elements in this state who keep plotting to disrupt every competitive examination. They also tried to conspire regarding the examination. The matter reached the high court. But our government conducted a completely impartial investigation. Strict action was taken against those who conspired to tarnish the fairness and transparency of this competitive examination. The high court also understood this and, respecting your honest efforts and sentiments, delivered justice to you,” Soren said.

Soren, on the occasion, also claimed to have conducted as many Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations in the last five years as were conducted in the previous 18 years.

“The number of civil service examinations conducted by the JPSC in the last 18 years is equal to the number of examinations conducted by our government in the last five years alone. Moreover, while cases of irregularities were reported in all the JPSC examinations held during that period, all the examinations conducted under our government have been completely transparent and fair,” Soren said.

The chief minister expressed his solidarity with the youth, saying, “Our government stands firmly with the youth at every step. Our clear belief is that only when the youth are happy will our state be prosperous. This is why, amidst all the challenges, the effort to secure the future of the youth continues relentlessly.”

Candidates expressed their gratitude to the chief minister, saying that it was due to his tireless efforts, the state government’s impartial investigation into the entire JSSC CGL examination case, and the strict action taken against the culprits that they received justice.

“Our struggle has been victorious, and we received complete support from the chief minister in this. Heartfelt thanks to the chief minister,” one of the candidates said, preferring anonymity.

The Jharkhand high court on Wednesday vacated the stay imposed on December 17 last year on the publication of the CGL examination results, while directing that the SIT probe into the alleged paper leak must continue and be completed within six months, an advocate aware of the development said.

The examination had landed in controversy after alleged reports and circumstantial evidence of a paper leak emerged. A total of 304,769 candidates appeared for the CGL 2023 examination, which aims to recruit 2,025 candidates for graduate-level positions across various government departments.

After the high court order, the JSSC is expected to publish the results soon.