Child in Conflict with Law escapes from RIMS

A Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) escaped from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Tuesday, said people close to the matter. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi (HT FILE)

The juvenile, a resident of the Kalahari police station area in Ranchi, had surrendered four days prior in connection with a theft case, they added.

“He was originally being held at Dumardaga Observation Home in Ranchi after he surrendered four days ago but was transferred to the Trauma Centre at RIMS two days ago after complaining of stomach pain. He managed to evade security personnel and flee the hospital,” an employee of Observation Home, Dumardaga, said.

RIMS medical superintendent Dr Deepak Birua confirmed the escape saying police were informed.

“Information regarding the escape of the juvenile has been given to police. Such juveniles remain in security cover,” he said.

A lawyer said the procedure for dealing with a CCL who escapes from custody is strictly governed by Section 26 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

“No additional legal proceedings can be instituted against the child. The recovered child must be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The JJB is required to ascertain the reasons for the escape. If the escape was due to negligence, the public servant or staff member responsible for the child’s custody can be prosecuted under Section 261 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine. The person-in-charge of the institution must record the circumstances of the escape in writing and report it to the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) and the Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO),” the lawyer said.