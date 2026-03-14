Ranchi, Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday urged agriculture scientists and farmers of Jharkhand to come forward to develop Ranchi as the millet capital of the country, and said production and consumption of the nutritious grain have been continuously increasing over the past five years. Come forward to make Ranchi millet capital: Minister Sanjay Seth urges farmers, agro scientists

Seth, the minister of state for defence, along with Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey inaugurated a three-day agrotech farmers' fair at the Birsa Agricultural University here.

He said the Centre is willing to sign an agreement with the university so that ragi biscuits and other millet products developed by BAU can be made available in military canteens across the country.

Emphasising the promotion of organic agro production in Jharkhand, he said that the taste of Ranchi's tomatoes, papaya, jackfruit, peas and capsicum is unmatched by the produce of other states.

"Under the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 9.32 crore farmers, including 2.15 crore women, in the country receive ₹6,000 annually," Seth said.

Farmers above 60 years of age are receiving a ₹3,000 monthly pension from the central government, and 2.53 lakh farmers from Jharkhand are beneficiaries of the scheme, the minister said.

For the last five years, 82 crore people in the country have been receiving 5 kg of free ration every month," he added.

Tirkey said that the state government has launched the Madua Kranti Yojana, under which farmers cultivating 'madua' receive an incentive of ₹3,000 per acre.

She said that in the era of climate change and uncertain rainfall, farmers must combine their traditional agricultural knowledge with modern technology.

"The country will become strong only when farmers, labourers and villages prosper. The state government understands farmers' problems, their needs and priorities. The administration is supporting them through several schemes," Tirkey said.

As many as 14 progressive farmers were felicitated on the occasion for their contributions to innovative farming and animal husbandry.

A total of 135 stalls have been set up at the fair.

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