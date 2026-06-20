Cong in damage control, says ready to drink ‘poison’ for unity of alliance

After two days of allegations and counter-allegations among the INDIA bloc allies regarding the Rajya Sabha results, the Congress on Saturday resorted to damage control underlining that the alliance was united, would remain so and would defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) design to create division within it. Congress leaders hold a press conference in Ranchi on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

The Congress leaders led by state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh addressed a press conference at the state headquarters. Party legislators also joined them. They clarified that the allegations against their in-charge K Raju by ally RJD and Opposition BJP were baseless, while appealing to allies to maintain restraint instead of washing dirty linen in public.

Underlining that the party was willing to ‘drink the poison’ in the interest of the alliance, Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav said it was time to move on.

“We are up against a demonic power led by the BJP. Our fight is not restricted to the Rajya Sabha election. Regarding the RS result, everything is now public. We ultimately lost because the BJP fielded a wealthy candidate who managed to win. We agree that there should be lapses in our alliance, which the allies’ top leadership is now reviewing. The leader of our alliance, the CM, has also said he would review it. Our fight is bigger. This alliance is strong and would continue to remain so,” said Yadav.

Adding to Yadav’s comments, state finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore said he could vouch for the integrity of their party in-charge, noting he hadn’t seen a better party in-charge in his entire political career.

“The allegations and the words used by others against our in-charge is unfortunate and uncalled for. However, we won’t allow the BJP to create a division in the INDIA bloc. If required we are ready to drink all kinds of poison for the unity of the alliance,” he added.

The damage control comes after two days of bickering between the Congress, RJD and CPI (ML-L) leaders, which started with Raju’s allegations that the Congress candidate lost due to ‘betrayal’ by the RJD and the Left party. Few Congress leaders including legislators urged CM Soren to remove the RJD from the state government.

In response, the RJD directly charged Raju of being ‘bikau’ (sold out) and alleged he facilitated his party legislators to cross vote. RJD legislators also urged the CM to remove the Congress from the government. The Left also objected to Raju’s allegation and wrote to the Congress national president and the chief minister.