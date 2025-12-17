Cong’s Bandhu Tirkey expresses concern over MGNREGA rehash

Congress executive president Bandhu Tirkey on Wednesday termed renaming of MGNREGA and reducing the central share a direct attack on India’s poor and on employment. Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey talking to media persons in Ranchi (HT FILE)

“The Narendra Modi-led Union government has now shed all hesitation in implementing its hidden agendas on the ground—agendas that strike at the very roots of India’s civilisation and culture. At the same time, it appears as if the Modi government has issued an open permit for increasing unemployment and poverty. Since coming to power in 2014, the government has continuously shown disrespect for Indian traditions, where respecting others is considered one of the highest values. As a result of this mindset, it has not even hesitated to insult Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi,” Tirkey said.

Tirkey hinted that renaming MGNREGA was politically motivated and the Centre wanted to change the name to fulfill its political interests.

“The Centre has now changed the name of the ambitious MGNREGA —introduced by the Congress-led government that successfully governed from 2004 to 2014 and was designed in accordance with the dreams and needs of the poor—to Viksit Bharat G Ram G. Although its detailed official name may be different, the abbreviated form in which it has been presented and the haste with which it was brought before Parliament make it clear that the government wants to fulfill its political interests by inflaming religious sentiments rather than prioritising national interest,” Tirkey said.

Tirkey said if the BJP had paid attention to welfare instead of renaming welfare schemes launched by the Congress government, the country’s situation would have been better.

“Over the past 11 years, this government has developed considerable ‘expertise’ in renaming schemes. Had it devoted as much attention to the welfare of the poor and the development of the nation as it did to renaming schemes launched during the Congress government, the country’s situation would have been entirely different today. Earlier the Centre contributed 90% of the funding for MGNREGA, but has now reduced its share to 60%. The financial condition of the states—especially Jharkhand—is not strong enough to operate this scheme under such constraints, making its failure almost certain,” he said.

Tirkey urged the Centre not to place political interests above national interest.

“The Centre should not place political interests above national interest; otherwise, it will have negative long-term consequences, and poverty and unemployment will increase significantly,” he said.