Cyber fraud operation busted in Bokaro; six arrested

Bokaro Police raided a flat in Chira Chas and arrested six men allegedly running a cyber fraud operation, seizing 13 mobile phones, cash and documents during the crackdown on Sunday night, officials said. Bokaro Police raided a flat in Chira Chas and arrested six men allegedly running a cyber fraud operation. (Getty Images/Representative use)

Bokaro superintendent of police (SP) Harvinder Singh said the police received technical inputs through the “Pratibimb” app about a suspicious mobile number linked to cybercrime activity. “Our technical cell received details of a suspected mobile number, and we were directed to verify and take necessary action,” the SP said.

He added that the number was traced through location tracking. “Based on the location of the mobile number, the police team reached Vaishnavi Complex, D-Block, fourth floor, under Chira Chas police station limits and conducted a raid,” Singh said.

According to the SP, the police team found the group inside the flat, allegedly cheating people over phone calls.

“Six people were found talking on mobile phones and carrying out fraudulent calls. They were arrested on the spot,” he said.

A case was registered at Chira Chas police station on Monday under sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, 2000, police said.

The police seized 13 Android mobile phones, ₹20,000 in cash, SIM cards from different companies, and documents including Aadhaar cards, a bank passbook and handwritten account records. “We have seized mobile phones, cash, SIM cards and documents used in the fraud,” Singh said.

Police identified the arrested people as Mithlesh Kumar Jha (35) of Mango in Jamshedpur, Rohit Aryan (30) of Sheikhpura, Guddu Kumar (37) of Bihar Sharif (Nalanda), Prince Kumar (26) of Sheikhpura, Vikas Ravidas (31) of Nawada, and Tinku Kumar (24) of Nawada.

The SP stated that one of the accused had previous criminal cases. “One of the arrested persons has criminal antecedents, including earlier cases in Bihar under the Arms Act and prohibition-related laws,” Singh said.