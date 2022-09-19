Dalit girl in Jharkhand village abducted, raped; police search for accused: Cop

RANCHI: A Dalit girl was abducted and raped by a man in the Bardiha block of Jharkhand, over 250km from state capital Ranchi, police said.

“A case has been registered with Bardiha police station. The minor complainant named one person for rape from her village. He belongs to a different community. An unidentified person allegedly helped the accused in forcefully taking the girl away, said Garhwa superintendent of police Anjani Kumar Jha.

Jha said the incident took place some days back and the girl filed a police complaint on Sunday.

The accused have been booked for rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.

The police officer said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. “We are investigating to identify others involved in the case,” he said.