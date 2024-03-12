ED conducts searches at premises linked to J’khand Congress MLA in Ranchi: Official

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at multiple locations linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad including her official residence in Ranchi, people aware of the developments said on Tuesday. Searches are being conducted in connection with multiple cases. (Representative file photo)

The federal agency said searches were being carried out at 17 locations related to the Congress MLA from Barkagaon assembly in Hazaribag district and associates, a senior official said.

Also Read: ED raids 15 locations across Delhi NCR, WB, Mumbai in Mahadev betting app probe

“Searches are being conducted in connection with multiple cases,” another official said.

According to people aware of the development, the premises of the state government’s circle officer is also being searched.

Amba, youngest MLA in the current assembly, is daughter of former minister Yogendra Saw. Her mother Nirmala Devi is also a former legislator.