ED questions Congress MP Sahu for Soren links

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu for more than nine hours on Saturday in a money laundering case in which the central agency arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said. The ED questioned Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu for more than nine hours on Saturday (HT Photo)

Sahu arrived at the zonal office of the ED around 11 am and came out around 9.45 pm, an official said.

The official said the agency was recording Sahu’s statement in connection with his purported links with Soren and a BMW SUV seized by the agency from the JMM leader’s official residence in Delhi on January 29.

The agency raided a premise in Kardarpur village in Gurugram on February 7, whose address the Haryana number plate-bearing SUV was registered under, the official said, adding that two more locations in Kolkata were also searched in the same case on Wednesday.

The ED arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren on January 31 on money laundering charges linked to an alleged illegal land acquisition and possession case in Ranchi. Soren resigned as the chief minister before his formal arrest that day and has been in the central agency’s custody since February 3.

Besides Sahu, the agency on Saturday also questioned Sahebganj deputy commissioner Ramnaresh Yadav.

Another official said the agency summoned and questioned Yadav in an illegal mining case.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing probe, the ED took revenue sub-inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, one of the prime accused in the land scam case, to the 8.4-acre land in the Badgai area, allegedly owned by the former chief minister.

The central agency also took Pratap to the Badgai circle office as part of the ongoing probe.

The agency also questioned Abhishek Prasad Pintu, ex-media adviser to Soren, and Binod Singh for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

History of Singh’s WhatsApp chat with Hemant Soren was produced in the special PMLA court earlier this week.