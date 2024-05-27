Evicted from Ranchi bar, customer comes back with a rifle, kills DJ: Police

RANCHI: A bar employee in Jharkhand capital Ranchi was shot dead by a customer past Sunday midnight after bouncers evicted him and his friends over an argument with other customers on the dance floor. Police said the suspect has been identified and is on the run. DSP Pramod Mishra said the suspect has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him. (Videograb)

A police officer said the staffer who lost his life, worked as the bar’s DJ, or disc jockey, and was on the premises of Xtreme Bar and Grill in Ranchi when it was closing. He has been identified as Sandeep Pramanik alias Sandy, a resident of West Bengal.

The cold-blooded murder, captured on the CCTV camera, took place at about 1:19am.

In one CCTV video clip that emerged on Monday, a man holding a telescopic rifle is seen walking up to Pramanik and shooting him in the chest. Pramanik, who appeared to be stunned, took a few steps before collapsing while the assailant walked away. Police said the assailant was aware of the presence of CCTV cameras on the premises and appeared to have used his T-shirt to cover his face.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clips.

The CCTV cameras outside recorded him getting out of his car with the rifle, which helped identify him.

Vishal Singh, who runs the bar, said there was a scuffle between two groups on the dance floor at about 10:30pm on Sunday. “We threw out a group of men… and informed the police,” he told news agency ANI. One person was also taken into custody by the police.

Hatia deputy superintendent of police Pramod Mishra said they had been able to identify the accused who killed the bar employee. “He has a previous criminal record and was arrested in the past in an extortion case,” Mishra said. The police officer added that the suspect was originally from Chhapra in Bihar but had businesses in Ranchi.

Vishal Singh said the suspect fired about 4-5 more shots after killing Sandeep Pramanik.

