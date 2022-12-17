Forest conservation rules encroachment of tribals’ rights, says Soren at eastern council meet

RANCHI: The Forest Conservation Rules 2022 brought in by the Centre which diluted the powers of the gram sabha was an encroachment of the rights of the tribals, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday.

Speaking at the eastern zonal council meeting chaired by union home minister Amit Shah, Soren also put forth a host of demands, including those related to the disbursal of outstanding dues by the Centre-owned public sector coal mining undertakings, operating in the state.

“The way powers of the gram sabha have been diluted in the forest conservation rules 2020, it’s like encroachment of rights of around 20 crore tribals in the country. The rules need to be amended in sync with the Forest Rights Act 2006,” Soren said.

Reiterating the state’s demand, Soren said the Centre should ensure disbursal of Rs. 1.36 lakh crore outstanding dues against coal mining companies CCL, BCCL, and ECL besides ensuring proper closure of the abandoned mines in order to prevent environmental degradation and check illegal mining.

In the issue of infrastructure development, the chief minister urged the Centre to develop an airport at Sahebganj where a multi-modal inland waterways port is being developed.

“With railway earning maximum freight revenue from the state, the public transporter should open a zonal office in the state which to date does not have a single zonal office,” said Soren.

Being a Maoist-infested and poor state, the chief minister urged the Centre to waive off the expense charged against the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Jharkhand.

Soren further added that in order to correct the historical wrongs of having forgotten the countless sacrifices for the country, the defence ministry should be directed to open an Adivasi regiment in the army.