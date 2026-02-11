Jamshedpur, The East Singhbhum district administration has directed the forest department to shift jackals moving around Sonari airport here to a safe place in view of the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Jamshedpur on February 26, an official said on Wednesday. Forest department asked to remove jackals from Sonari airport before President’s visit to Jamshedpur

The forest department has decided to take the help of the local zoo authorities to carry out the order.

Murmu was scheduled to perform the groundbreaking ceremony and lay the foundation stone for the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust in Kadma area here.

In a letter to the divisional forest officer of Jamshedpur on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said it is important to shift the jackals from Sonari airport to a safe place ahead of Murmu's visit.

DFO Saba Alam Ansari told PTI that the department, with help from the Tata Steel Zoological Park, will launch a drive to remove the animals from the airport.

Asked how jackals enter the facility located in the heart of the industrial city, Alam said the airport compound is large and dotted with bushes, which are home to the animals.

There had been efforts earlier to remove them from there, but those attempts did not succeed fully, the DFO said.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey inspected the venue in Kadma here, where the President will perform the 'Bhoomi Pujan' and lay the foundation stone of Sri Jagannath Spiritual & Cultural Charitable Centre Trust on February 26.

Meanwhile, SK Behera, Managing Trustee of the Spiritual Centre, said it will be a landmark project.

Spread across 2.5 acres, the centre will be constructed entirely of stone, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and traditional temple architecture, said Behera, also a leading industrialist.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.