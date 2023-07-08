Jharkhand: 4 held for kidnapping, gang raping two minor girls in Garhwa

Jharkhand’s Latehar police have arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping and gang raping two Dalit minor girls, officials said on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

Latehar superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said after a missing complaint, a special investigation team tracked down the girls in the Garhwa district and also arrested the accused from there.

As per initial findings, the two girls, both residents of a village in the Latehar district, were kidnapped when they were going to Garhwa in an auto rickshaw, police said.

“Both the girls belong to the same village under Barwadih police station. We received a missing complaint about the two girls on July 5. Medical tests have confirmed rape. We have arrested four accused in the case,” added Anjan.

The police have also recorded the statement of the rape survivors, according to which, they were confined into a room and gang-raped.

Police have identified the four arrested accused as Ajay Keshri, Hritik Narang, Ashish Kumar and Kunal Kumar.

Police suspect Keshri to be the mastermind of the incident and are not ruling out the involvement of more people in the case.

