Govt committed to welfare of police, their families: Soren

Chief minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday that his government was committed to the welfare, security and dignity of its police force and their families. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addresses a passing out parade of newly trained police personnel in Ranchi on Thursday (HT Photo)

Attending the passing out parade of the newly trained personnel and officers of Jharkhand Police at the JAP Ground here, Soren said his government was working to establish a modern and fully equipped residential school for children of police personnel and to develop special healthcare facilities for their families.

“After nearly 30 weeks of rigorous training, the path of service, discipline, and dedication that all of you have chosen is not merely a means to a job or a salary, but a resolve for public service and the welfare of the nation,” Soren said in his address.

Officials said 336 constables and four deputy superintendents of police participated in the parade. Among them, 255 were males and 81 females.

“I am delighted that this batch includes the participation of nearly 25 per cent women. This is a symbol of the changing and strengthening picture of an empowered Jharkhand. The government is committed to ensuring equal and equitable participation of women and men in every sector of the state,” he added.

Amid the rain, the newly trained personnel and officers took their oath of loyalty to the Constitution, duty, and public service.

“I am confident that with the government’s support, modern resources, and the dedication and commitment of all of you, we will certainly achieve the goal of building a secure, strong, and developed Jharkhand,” Soren said.