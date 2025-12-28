Groups stage protest against Aravalli ruling

The Jharkhand Janadhikar Sabha and Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha (JJSASM), along with other Left organisations, staged a ‘Save the Aravalli’ demonstration at Albert Ekka Chowk on Sunday, protesting and expressing concern over a recent Supreme Court ruling. The Left organisations staged a ‘Save the Aravalli’ demonstration at Albert Ekka Chowk on Sunday (HT Photo)

A Supreme Court ruling that adopts a 100-metre elevation criterion to define the Aravalli Hills has sparked widespread concern across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana, with environmental experts warning that the move could leave nearly 90% of the range legally vulnerable to mining, excavation and deforestation.

On Sunday, members of the agitating organisations, including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), the All India Students Association (AISA) and the All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA), assembled at Albert Ekka Chowk, raising slogans of “Aravalli Bachao, Adani Bhagaon” (Save the Aravallis, Drive out Adani), and demanded protection of the environment.

“The deforestation and mining in the Aravalli mountain range are posing a threat to the environment of the entire country. The Supreme Court’s decision in favour of the Union government is very worrying. The BJP government is misusing government institutions and the judiciary to benefit Adani and Ambani, playing with the country’s water, forests and land. This will have a very negative impact on the environment of present-day India and on our future generations, something the government is completely unconcerned about,” said CPI (ML) state secretary Manoj Bhakt.

Protesters also raised their voices against the ongoing deforestation in Jharkhand, from Barkagaon to the Saranda forests.

“On one hand, the national capital, Delhi, is suffering from pollution, and on the other hand, in forested areas, trees are being indiscriminately cut down, and forests and mountains are being cleared solely to benefit capitalists. In such a situation, there is a need to intensify these movements and take to the streets on a large scale. The people of the country will not allow the government and capitalists to play with the country’s environment and harm its water, forests and land,” said tribal activist Aloka Kujur.