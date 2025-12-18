Haj House in Ranchi to be used as centre for UPSC coaching

The Haj House in the state capital will be used as a centre for UPSC coaching, Jharkhand minority welfare minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari announced on Thursday. The Haj House in the state capital will be used as a centre for UPSC coaching. (HT File)

Addressing a World Minority Rights Day programme, organised by the Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) at the Haj House as the chief guest, Ansari said, “A UPSC coaching centre will soon be started at the Haj House, so that the minority community can directly benefit and contribute to the development of the country.”

Before the announcement, minister Ansari talked about working together for the progress of society.

“World Minority Rights Day is being celebrated today, which was given importance 33 years ago with the passage of a resolution in the United Nations. Today, it is most important that we are aware of our rights. Everyone needs to work together for the progress of society,” he said.

The minister also expressed his concern over differences among Anjuman Islamia office bearers and called for a resolution.

“There are differences among the office-bearers of Anjuman Islamia Ranchi. I appealed to the president and secretary to resolve their internal disputes so that work can be done in the interest of minorities,” he said.

The minister, on the occasion, also announced the construction of a 500-bed minority hostel and informed that projects for the construction of approximately 146 hostels and six higher secondary minority residential schools have been sanctioned.

“Minority residential schools will be constructed in all districts of the state under the minority affairs department,” he said.

JSMC chairman Hidaytullah Khan, during his address, expressed his concern over the alleged violation of the rights of Muslims. “The condition of minorities in the country today, especially Muslims, is no secret, and their rights are being openly violated,” he said.

“I want to tell those who hate Muslims that if they have so much hatred, then they should first demolish India Gate, because more than 60 per cent of the names inscribed on India Gate are of Muslims, which testifies to the significant contribution of Muslims in the country’s independence and the protection of its existence,” he added.

Khan strongly condemned the incident where Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar removed a woman’s veil and sought an apology for the same. “I condemn the incident of removing a woman’s veil by the Bihar chief minister. He should apologise to the entire nation for this reprehensible act,” he said.

Khan also demanded the transfer of Madarsa Board education to the minority affairs department from the education department. “Madarsa Board education should be transferred from the education department to the minority affairs department,” he said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, who was also present on the occasion, talked about divisive politics and urged people to stand for the unity of the country. “The situation that has arisen in the country since 2014, and the divisions and distances created in society, are extremely unfortunate. We must resolve to keep the country united,” he said.

Minority commission vice chairman Shamser Alam termed Jharkhand a better place for minorities.

“Despite being a democratic country, the rights of minorities are being violated, although this is not the case in Jharkhand. This is because the state government has a completely secular approach. In most cases related to minorities, minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari has achieved a 90% success rate. The work has been completed to a significant extent,” Alam said.

Another vice chairperson of the commission, Jyoti Singh Matharu, said that it is the commission’s responsibility to take government schemes to the public, and they are fulfilling this responsibility effectively.