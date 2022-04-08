HC notice to CM Soren for stone mines lease in his name
The Jharkhand high court on Friday issued notice to state’s chief minister Hemant Soren and sought a reply from the government while hearing a petition seeking a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry and prosecution sanction against the CM for allegedly getting a stone chips mines lease issued in his name last year.
Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Shivshankar Sharma, the division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad directed all respondents to reply in two weeks, said Rajiv Kumar, lawyer of the petitioner.
“We have prayed before the court that the case merits a CBI inquiry as it violates Article 191 of the Constitution, section 9 of Representation of People’s Act and sections 7 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Besides the CM, chief secretary and departmental secretaries concerned have also been made respondents in the case. Secretary to the Governor has also been made a respondent as only the Governor can grant sanction to prosecute the CM,” said Kumar.
“Stating that it was a serious matter, the court has asked the CM and the government to comply to the notice in a week and file reply within two weeks,” he said.
The matter was first raised on February 10 this year by former chief minister Raghubar Das, who demanded the resignation of Hemant Soren, accusing him of misusing his office to get an in-principle approval for stone quarrying lease in his name on a government land on the outskirts of the state capital Ranchi, which was cleared by the mines and environment departments, headed by Soren himself.
Das had also alleged that Soren has violated the code of conduct meant for the office of CM and ministers, besides having committed a criminal offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.
Appearing on behalf of the government, advocate general Rajiv Ranjan informed the court that the granting of lease was a “mistake and he has already surrendered it”.
The petitioner told the court that Soren obtained a lease of 0.88 acre in Angara block of Ranchi and a letter of intent was issued by the Ranchi’s district mining office on June 16, 2021. Chief minister heads the mines department. Later, on September 9, Soren applied for environmental clearance of the said mine and by September 18, the clearance was given by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, petitioner said.
“Besides the mines department, Soren also holds the charge of department of environment and forests. There has been a clear conflict of interest,” said Kumar.
HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs' attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy's death and serious injuries to the sister. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
Kidney racket: State govt forms inquiry panel to investigate regional authorisation committee
The state government has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the regional organ transplant committee to investigate the lacunae that led to the kidney racket in the city. Earlier, Ruby hall clinic, which conducted the transplant after approval from the regional committee, was sent a show cause notice with respect to the same case. The health department had sent out a show cause notice to Ruby hall clinic regarding the same case.
Yogi government 2.0: Bulldozers on a roll again in Uttar Pradesh
The bulldozers are expectedly back in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government 2.0. Since March 25, the day the Yogi government was sworn in for a second term, these machines that helped shape the narrative for 2022 UP polls have been roaring frequently, razing structures of the mafia and pulling down encroachments. In one instance, they even demolished the property of a former cop, who is a murder accused.
HC allows DHFL promoter to be shifted to private hospital
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday set aside a special CBI court order, directing the transfer of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to Sir J J Hospital from Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been kept since April last year for treatment of various ailments. The order was passed after the CBI filed an application seeking an end to Wadhawan's stay at the private hospital as there were medical emergencies.
