HC orders CBI to probe J’khand youth’s killing during idol immersion

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to probe the killing of a youth who was beaten to death in Hazaribag allegedly by a group of people from another community earlier this year.

Rupesh Pandey was killed on February 6, 2022, by a mob during a communal flare-up while he was taking part in a Saraswati idol immersion procession near his village under Barhi police station limits.

Not satisfied with the police investigation, single-member bench of Justice SK Dwivedi directed the CBI to access all the case documents and begin probe, said a lawyer who was part of the proceedings.

The direction came on a petition by Urmila Devi, mother of Rupesh Pandey.

“The bench categorically said that going by the FIR and the investigation status, it cannot be said to be satisfactory. The bench further underlined that the investigators could approach the court if they come across any obstacle in the probe,” the lawyer said.

Pandey was with his uncle at the time of the incident.

Police had initially filed a case against 27 persons, but only four were arrested.